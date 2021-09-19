Shulman, Florrey Marion

September 11, 2021. Beloved mother of David Shulman, Stephen Shulman, and Cynthia Koehr (David); dear grandmother of Sara Shulman, Neal Shulman, Danielle Nagelvoort, Darcy Shulman and Jordyn Nagelvoort; dear great-grandmother of Clara Grace Nichols; loving companion of J.J. Burke; former wife of the late Neal R. Shulman; dear daughter of the late Morris and Betty Novack.

Florrey was a 'people-person' who loved to socialize, with a special fondness for children. She pursued many interests, including theater, musicals, film, bridge, hosting parties, following the news, and foreign and domestic travel. Her favorite job was with Build-A-Bear Workshop, where she was hired as the corporation's twelfth employee and over the next 17 years served in a variety of departments. Florrey also took great pleasure in her longtime volunteer work as a tour guide at the Fox Theater. She satisfied her deep intellectual curiosity by taking over 60 courses on a wide variety of subjects at Washington University's Lifelong Learning Institute, twice completing that university's Mini Medical School, and finishing the Mini Law School at St. Louis University. Her most rewarding experiences in life, however, revolved around her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Services: A private funeral service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE