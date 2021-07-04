Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd Hubbard

Hubbard, Floyd

Floyd Hubbard passed away Tuesday, June 29 a day after his 76th birthday. He was born to Virginia (nee May) and Floyd Hubbard Sr. Floyd was survived by his wife Andrea Petti; daughter Rhea (Ian Stumpf); son Jim (Joe Mathewson); sister Mary Etta; and grandchildren Calum & Marcella Stumpf. After attending Mehlville and serving in the Army Reserves, he worked as a machinist. Floyd was most at home fishing, hunting or with a beer in hand. Memorial donations can be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation or St. Louis Arc.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Floyd was a unique individual. Quite a character. My favorite memory of him was when he and I were walking around a lake and I heard thump. I turned around and saw him on his back with his rod in one had and a beer in the other. My condolences go out to Andrea and his two children who he frequently talked about with love and pride. RIP my friend. I will miss you.
John franceschi
July 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results