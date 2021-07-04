Hubbard, Floyd
Floyd Hubbard passed away Tuesday, June 29 a day after his 76th birthday. He was born to Virginia (nee May) and Floyd Hubbard Sr. Floyd was survived by his wife Andrea Petti; daughter Rhea (Ian Stumpf); son Jim (Joe Mathewson); sister Mary Etta; and grandchildren Calum & Marcella Stumpf. After attending Mehlville and serving in the Army Reserves, he worked as a machinist. Floyd was most at home fishing, hunting or with a beer in hand. Memorial donations can be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation or St. Louis Arc.