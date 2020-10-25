Sweeney, Floyd L.

Passed away on October 21, 2020, at age 88.

Beloved husband for 66 years of late Martha Lou Ray Sweeney; cherished father of Patrice, Catherine, and Constance; treasured grandfather of Adam, Kristen, Ryan, Taylor, Blair, Melissa, and Marin; and dear great-grandfather of Evangeline, Meridon, Poppy, and Kaia.

Floyd was a self-made man who became an icon of the commercial/industrial real estate world in St. Louis, closing the largest land sale in local history in 2014. He was known for his wry humor, quick wit, generosity of spirit, and strong convictions. He was immensely proud of his family and adored each of them.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Aberdeen Heights for their loving care.

Services: The family will be having a Celebration of Life in Floyd's memory at a later date due to the current pandemic restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Presbyterian Children's Home and Services, www.pchas.org. Please visit www.luptonchapel.com.

