Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fran Kuhlmann
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1937
DIED
November 21, 2020

Kuhlmann, Fran

Asleep in Jesus, November 21, 2020. Born to the late Frank & Margaret Scott (nee Hohlbaugh), beloved wife of 60 years of Rudy Kuhlmann. Dear mother of Kimberly (Mike) O'Shea and Karen (Kevin) Watts. Grandmother to Darby (David) Dawson and Michael O'Shea and great-grandmother to Arya and Summer Dawson. Fran was born in Flora, IL and lived in St Louis.

She was member of the Overland Lions Club, Sigma Alpha Sorority and the Overland Historical Society. Fran served 9 years on the Ritenour Board of Education, President 2 years, Treasurer for the City of Overland and a Commissioner of the Housing Authority of St Louis for 20 years.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
As her cousin, I enjoy many fond memories of her with my family, N.R. and Mamie Scott through the years, although many years ago. Deepest condolences for your loss.
Charlie & Valerie Scott
Family
November 28, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Fran. She was an amazing woman. My thoughts and prayers are with all your family.
Carrie Pelster
November 27, 2020
In loving memory of someone very special and was like a second mom to me. Sending prayers to Rudy, Kim and Karen and family and friends
Jill Zarinelli
Friend
November 26, 2020
Kim And family. We are so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a staple throughout our soccer life. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Cindy Springer
Friend
November 25, 2020