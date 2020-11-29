Kuhlmann, Fran

Asleep in Jesus, November 21, 2020. Born to the late Frank & Margaret Scott (nee Hohlbaugh), beloved wife of 60 years of Rudy Kuhlmann. Dear mother of Kimberly (Mike) O'Shea and Karen (Kevin) Watts. Grandmother to Darby (David) Dawson and Michael O'Shea and great-grandmother to Arya and Summer Dawson. Fran was born in Flora, IL and lived in St Louis.

She was member of the Overland Lions Club, Sigma Alpha Sorority and the Overland Historical Society. Fran served 9 years on the Ritenour Board of Education, President 2 years, Treasurer for the City of Overland and a Commissioner of the Housing Authority of St Louis for 20 years.

