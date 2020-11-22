Goebel, Frances L.

Fran, 93, loving wife of the late Ken Goebel, went home to be with the Lord on Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020.

Much loved mother of Nancy (Dennis) Kurtz, Tom (Eileen) Goebel and Linda (Bob) Bender; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of five.

Services: Visitation Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road. Private family services on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 followed by Private burial at JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse or charity of your choice.