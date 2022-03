Salais, Frances

67, passed away 6/10/21. Wife of the late Armando Salais; mother of Michael, Joli & Franny (Jose); grandmother, sister, cousin & friend. Donations to Sisters of St. Joseph.

Services: Visit. 6/14 from 3-9 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave.). Mass 6/15 at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul.