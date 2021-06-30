Blumfelder, Francie

passed away June 28th, 2021. Francie was born January 7, 1942 in Seymour, Missouri, to Wallace and Trudy (nee Moore) Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Ann (the late Lester) Sanders, and Gerry Williams.

Loving wife of 53 years to Bill Blumfelder. Loving Mom of Steve Blumfelder and Kathy (Jason) Schmieg. Dear Mee-Mee of Cole and Grant Schmieg. Dear twin of Faith (Kent) Holsinger and sister-in-law of Patsy Williams. Cherished aunt, cousin and dear friend of many.

Francie enjoyed books, foreign languages, music and art. She had a smile that lit up a room. Above all, Francie was the most loving wife, mom and Mee-Mee. She is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A visitation will be held Thursday, July 1st, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO, 63031. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 2nd, at 11:00 a.m., at HUTCHENS MORTUARY. Burial to immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 10180 Gravois Rd, Affton, MO 63123. Memorial donations in Francie's honor may be made to a charity of your choice.