Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Francie Blumfelder
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Blumfelder, Francie

passed away June 28th, 2021. Francie was born January 7, 1942 in Seymour, Missouri, to Wallace and Trudy (nee Moore) Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Ann (the late Lester) Sanders, and Gerry Williams.

Loving wife of 53 years to Bill Blumfelder. Loving Mom of Steve Blumfelder and Kathy (Jason) Schmieg. Dear Mee-Mee of Cole and Grant Schmieg. Dear twin of Faith (Kent) Holsinger and sister-in-law of Patsy Williams. Cherished aunt, cousin and dear friend of many.

Francie enjoyed books, foreign languages, music and art. She had a smile that lit up a room. Above all, Francie was the most loving wife, mom and Mee-Mee. She is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A visitation will be held Thursday, July 1st, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO, 63031. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 2nd, at 11:00 a.m., at HUTCHENS MORTUARY. Burial to immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 10180 Gravois Rd, Affton, MO 63123. Memorial donations in Francie's honor may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Jul
2
Burial
Sunset Memorial Park
10180 Gravois Rd, Affton, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Warm thoughts to the entire family, I will always remember her gorgeous smile and her eternal positivity!
Carolyn Havens-Tichenor
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results