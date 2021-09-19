Wimsatt, Francine Templeman

Anointed with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, went home to be with God on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Following a brief illness, she was wrapped in the loving arms of her family as she died peacefully.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wimsatt. Cherished mother of Ann Wimsatt (David Williams), Patrick Wimsatt, Casey Wimsatt (Sara Pinkel), Chuck Wimsatt (Mary), David Wimsatt, and Ellen Wimsatt Browne (Michael). Loving grandmother of Catie O'Keeffe (Tim), Sawyer Williams (Melanie Matsuo), Colleen Everding (Andy), Walker Williams (Katie Barcay fiancee), Charlie Wimsatt, Emma Wimsatt, Teagan Browne, and Rebecca Wimsatt. Adored great-grandmother of Seamus O'Keeffe and Mary Francine Everding. Dear sister of the late Joan Tobin and the late Gloria McCarthy. Beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Francine was born in 1934 in St Louis, Missouri, and lived most of her life there, much of it as a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes parish. An accomplished equestrian and pianist in her youth, she received her BA (Hons) in English in 1955 from Maryville University. Before she married, she had an exciting career writing verse for the Hallmark Company in Kansas City. Once her children were grown, she opened Shaker Tree Antiques in Clayton with her friends from City House.

Throughout her life, Francine assisted volunteer groups as they worked to improve lives in St Louis. She worked many hours for Lourdes St Vincent de Paul Society, Guardian Angel Settlement Association, the Banneker School tutoring program, and others. An ardent lover of literature, history, music, nature, and all things France, Francine inspired many with more than three decades of French language study.

Services: A private family Funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, on Saturday, September 18th, 2021. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Vincent dePaul Society c/o Our Lady of Lourdes, Alliance Francaise de St Louis, Maryville University or Missouri Botanical Garden. Condolences at www.luptonchapel.com.

