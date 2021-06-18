Menu
Francis Walker "Frank" Brown
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Brown, Francis "Frank" Walker

A husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and Sailor, who served his country and loved his family. Frank passed peacefully, with his family by his side, on 16 June, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Norma, daughter Linda, sons Craig and Keith, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until services @ 9:00 a.m. at John L Ziegenhein & Sons South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129. -




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
18
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
