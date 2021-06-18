Brown, Francis "Frank" Walker

A husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and Sailor, who served his country and loved his family. Frank passed peacefully, with his family by his side, on 16 June, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Norma, daughter Linda, sons Craig and Keith, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until services @ 9:00 a.m. at John L Ziegenhein & Sons South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63129. -