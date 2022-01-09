Menu
Francis G. Holster
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Holster, Francis G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at age 101. Bud was the beloved son of Felix and Edith Holster, born to them May 17, 1920. He is predeceased by his much loved brothers and sisters, Edward (Irma) Holster, Charles (Shirley) Holster, James (Norma) Mosberger and Lillian Holster. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Force. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews, John (Cindy) Holster, Jill (Randy) Ruffin, Deborah (Ron) Wiese, Karen (Bruno) Zosso, Cheryl (Frank) Miller and Keith Mosberger and also many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and will be missed by many of his friends. His love, generosity, wisdom, and knowledge will be missed by all.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, January 10th from 9 a.m. until time of service 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jan
10
Service
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Bud was a dear family friend and he played an important part as a role model in my youth. I remember he would visit once or twice a month and bring over copies of Popular Mechanics or Popular Science and he helped teach me how to play chess as well as sometimes taking me to swim lessons or Judo lessons at the Loughborough YMCA. Once when I was in High School because I had an interest in aviation he took me on a day trip to Dayton, OH to the Aviation Museum and of course he drove both ways - but it seemed like we were flying. It's an honor to have known him.
Randy Long
Friend
January 26, 2022
Buds obituary says all the things I thought of him even though I new him for a short time, I will really miss him here at GvS . My sincere condolences to all of you .
Barbara Lindner
Friend
January 11, 2022
