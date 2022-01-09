Holster, Francis G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at age 101. Bud was the beloved son of Felix and Edith Holster, born to them May 17, 1920. He is predeceased by his much loved brothers and sisters, Edward (Irma) Holster, Charles (Shirley) Holster, James (Norma) Mosberger and Lillian Holster. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Force. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews, John (Cindy) Holster, Jill (Randy) Ruffin, Deborah (Ron) Wiese, Karen (Bruno) Zosso, Cheryl (Frank) Miller and Keith Mosberger and also many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and will be missed by many of his friends. His love, generosity, wisdom, and knowledge will be missed by all.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, January 10th from 9 a.m. until time of service 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.