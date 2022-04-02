Nichols, Dr. Francis W., DTh

died peacefully at home on 3/31/22 at age 91, surrounded by his wife Jane and his children Gregory, Matthew, and Genevieve. Francis was pre-deceased by his brother, Gerald, and is survived by his brother James, his grandchildren Aidan and Jack, and daughter-in-law Lori. Francis was a favorite brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Dr. Nichols was born and raised in St. Paul, MN and obtained a BA in Philosophy (1955) and an MA in English (1955) at St. Mary's College in Winona, MN, an MA in Philosophy (1959) from Loyola University, Chicago, an LSR in Theology (1964) from the Lateran University in Rome, and a DTh (1969) from the University of Strasbourg. In 1969, he began as an Assistant Professor teaching Theology at St. Louis University, was promoted to Associate Professor with tenure in 1975, was the Director of Undergraduate Majors from 1970-1975 & the Director of MA in Religious Studies from 1978-1987, and he served as the Theology Department's Chairperson from 1987-1991. Over his 45 year career as a professor, Dr. Nichols taught at least 20 different undergraduate courses on theological and biblical topics as well as a dozen graduate courses in historical methodology and various topics in modern European theology, as well as a variety of systemic theological courses on the MA level. He was a proud member of the Lower College Church Parish from just after its founding in 1968 through its closure in the early 1990's and was a leading member of the Upper College Church until his passing. Frank was a gentleman, a gentle man, and a scholar. The family plans for a memorial Mass at St. Francis Xavier in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis University.