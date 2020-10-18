Umali, Francis "Rey"

Passed away on October 9, 2020, at the age of sixty, after a six year battle with Multiple System Atrophy, or MSA. Rey is survived by his wife, Angela and children Madeline and Maximo; parents Emil and Erlinda Umali and siblings Rose (John) Henzel, Renette (Matt) Reiske and Emiliano Umali; and a good friend to many. Rey was born in the Philippines and moved with his family to the United States as a child. He grew up mostly in Missouri, graduating from St. Francis of Borgia High School and Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University). Rey held several professional positions through his adult life from Graphic Designer to Marketing Director. Rey always had a deep love and appreciation for art and style. He inspired many to celebrate their creativity. While MSA limited him from doing things he loved like fishing, kayaking and gardening, Rey still pursued painting, finishing hundreds of canvases in his studio in his Kimmswick, Missouri, home. Rey was a loyal husband, father and friend. His love, humor and creativity will be missed by many.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 19 at St. Joseph Parish, 6020 Old Antonia Road, Imperial MO 63052. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with a Mass following at 11:00 a.m. For those who cannot join in person, a live stream and recording will take place. Donations can be made to: Defeat MSA Alliance, where Rey has a legacy fund in his name.