Ingargiola, Francisco S.

Tues., Oct 13, 2020. Beloved husband, father of 7, grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 24.

Services: Service at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois, Saturday, October 24, 11:00 a.m. with visitation to follow from 12 noon-6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to COPD Foundation appreciated.