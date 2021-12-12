Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Clarence Fegiel
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Fegiel, Frank Clarence

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday December 8, 2021 at age 92.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy Fegiel (nee Barciszewski) whom he married on September 15, 1956.

Loving father of Diane (John Scialfa) Fegiel; dear son of the late Frank and Helen Fegiel; dear brother of Lawrence Fegiel and the late Carl Fegiel and George (Lavonn) Fegiel; dear brother-in-law of Genevieve (the late Carl) Barciszewski, the late Gertrude (Theodore Pedtke) Baker and Sylvester (the late Rita) Barciezewski; dear uncle, great-uncle, godfather; cousin and devoted friend of Karen Jacoby and many others.

Frank proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, He received Korean Service Ribbon, Bronze Service Star, National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He retired after 40 years of service at Laclede Gas Company.

Special thanks to Mercy Hospice and the deGreeff House for providing safe and loving care of Frank.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road on Sunday December 19, 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel on Monday December 20, 10:30 AM to St Mark Catholic Church for 11AM mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St Mark Catholic Church or Disabled American Veterans appreciated.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.