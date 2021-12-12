Fegiel, Frank Clarence

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday December 8, 2021 at age 92.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy Fegiel (nee Barciszewski) whom he married on September 15, 1956.

Loving father of Diane (John Scialfa) Fegiel; dear son of the late Frank and Helen Fegiel; dear brother of Lawrence Fegiel and the late Carl Fegiel and George (Lavonn) Fegiel; dear brother-in-law of Genevieve (the late Carl) Barciszewski, the late Gertrude (Theodore Pedtke) Baker and Sylvester (the late Rita) Barciezewski; dear uncle, great-uncle, godfather; cousin and devoted friend of Karen Jacoby and many others.

Frank proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, He received Korean Service Ribbon, Bronze Service Star, National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He retired after 40 years of service at Laclede Gas Company.

Special thanks to Mercy Hospice and the deGreeff House for providing safe and loving care of Frank.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road on Sunday December 19, 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel on Monday December 20, 10:30 AM to St Mark Catholic Church for 11AM mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St Mark Catholic Church or Disabled American Veterans appreciated.