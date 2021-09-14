Pazdernik, Frank Anthony

entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 11, 2021. He was born February 6, 1934 in St. Louis, MO where he lived his entire life. Frank served in the Korean War in the Army. He married the love of his life, Angelina Perotta in 1958, and they had three boys together. Angie preceded him in death in 1973. Frank later married Jean Burkemper, now deceased. Frank is survived by his sons, Michael & wife Cheryl, Steven, and Frank, and two grandsons, Nicholas & wife Amy, and Timothy. Also by brother Joe Pazdernik & wife Sharon, many nephews & nieces from the Pazdernik and Perotta families, and by cousin Dorothy Pazdernik Meyers.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Rd 63123 on Thursday, September 16 from 8:30 am. until prayers service time at 9:30 am. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10 am. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.