Frank Anthony Pazdernik
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Pazdernik, Frank Anthony

entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 11, 2021. He was born February 6, 1934 in St. Louis, MO where he lived his entire life. Frank served in the Korean War in the Army. He married the love of his life, Angelina Perotta in 1958, and they had three boys together. Angie preceded him in death in 1973. Frank later married Jean Burkemper, now deceased. Frank is survived by his sons, Michael & wife Cheryl, Steven, and Frank, and two grandsons, Nicholas & wife Amy, and Timothy. Also by brother Joe Pazdernik & wife Sharon, many nephews & nieces from the Pazdernik and Perotta families, and by cousin Dorothy Pazdernik Meyers.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Rd 63123 on Thursday, September 16 from 8:30 am. until prayers service time at 9:30 am. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10 am. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
16
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts, and prayers, to all Frank's loved ones, at this time of his passing! He was a fellow classmate of mine at deSales High School, Class of '53. Last visited with him at our 60th Reunion. God bless all!
Mary Jane (Bond) Barth
School
September 14, 2021
