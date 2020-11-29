Hendrickson, Frank Peter

On November 23rd, at 4pm the demand for Busch Beer had a severe shift with the passing of Frank "Pete" Hendrickson.

Pete was a kind and caring man who always put others before himself. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, loved him. Pete had the ability to fill any room with laughter and brought life to any party. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and the ability to out-drink anyone who dared challenge him.

Pete is survived by his beloved daughter, Holly Harms, and twin sons, Billy (Cary) and Bobby (Jessica), as well as his nine cherished grandchildren: Braden, Hadley, Parker, Capen, Connor, Coleman, Carter, Katie and Christian; ex-wife, Dottye Griesedieck; sisters, Margaret Mathey and Cindy Glickert. Pete was predeceased by parents, Frank and Doris Hendrickson, and brother, Mike Hendrickson.

Services: Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AutismSpeaks.org would be appreciated.