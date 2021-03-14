Vigus, Frank E.

Frank E. Vigus, 84, passed away on March 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Edward G. and Clara P. Vigus; predeceased by his wife Marianne M. Vigus; sister-in-law Elizabeth A. Egley and brother-in-law Edgar B. McDonald.

He is survived by his children; Andrew E. Vigus; Heather A. Bernstein (Brian); grandchildren Blake Vigus Bernstein, Charlie McDonald Bernstein; sister-in-law Linda Lewis; nephew Stephen M. Egley; nieces Deborah A. Egley, Meghan B. McDonald; Amy B. Hudson (Andrew) and their children, Jack and Ally.

Frank Vigus was born on November 3, 1936 in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1954. He then attended Grinnell College where he focused his studies on pre-law while enjoying being a member of the Men's Glee Club and singing in the choir.

After graduating from Grinnell, he earned his JD degree at Northwestern University in 1961. Frank then joined the Air Force as a Judge Advocate (JAG), 1962-1964.

He visited many beautiful parts of North and South America, the Far East and Europe traveling frequently as part of Anheuser Busch and later Monsanto legal teams. Frank was the President of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (1973-1974). In 1980, he served on the St. Luke's Hospital Board of Directors.

Upon retirement, Frank became a Stephen Minister visiting church members in hospitals and retirement centers. For several decades, he enjoyed singing in the Bach Society of St. Louis and Ladue Chapel choirs.

Spending time with his family meant the world to him. He enjoyed their gatherings, tennis matches, playing cards, working in the yard and taking care of the family dogs. Throughout the years, Great Danes, Golden Retrievers and a Greater Swiss Mountain Dog all ruled the property.

Private graveside burial. Memorial service date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Washington University School of Medicine - please write "Racette Research Fund" on memo line or the (APA) Animal Protective Association of Missouri.

