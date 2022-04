Boyd, Franklin D. Jr.

Friday, January 7, 2022. Beloved father of Rebecca Furlong, Victoria Boyd, Morgan Politte, Reece and the late Kristina Boyd; dear grandfather of Connor Boyd, John and Thomas Stirnaman, Lillian and Paul Petre.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, January 11, 5-8 p.m. with services Wednesday, January 12, 11 a.m.