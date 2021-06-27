Brown, Colonel (Retired) Fred E.

71, of Alton, Illinois, passed away peacefully at Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice) in Creve Coeur, Missouri, on the 25th of April, 2021 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Fred was born to Lois and CH Brown, Jr. of Harrison, Arkansas, on the 30th of December, 1949. Living on a dairy farm instilled a strong work ethic in him very early on. After graduating from Harrison High School, Fred attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on an Army ROTC scholarship. His senior year, Fred served as the Cadet Commander of his ROTC Battalion and was subsequently commissioned a Second Lieutenant of Armor. Enroute to his first assignment at Fort Carson, Colorado, he became jump qualified. Following this initial tour, Fred transitioned to Army Aviation, eventually earning his ratings on the OH-58 Kiowa, UH-1 Huey, and AH-1 Cobra helicopters. After multiple other tours, including three years flying reconnaissance on the border between East and West Germany, Fred commanded the Charles Melvin Price Support Center in Granite City, Illinois before his final assignment as the Director of Weapon Systems Management at the US Army Aviation Systems Command in St. Louis. He retired from the Army after more than 26 years of active military service. Fred's numerous awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Parachutist Badge, and the Army Senior Aviator Badge.

Fred volunteered much of his time to the Boy Scouts of America, initially serving as the Scoutmaster for Troop 271 of Bellefontaine United Methodist Church. Eventually, he had a second career as a professional Scouter, serving as the Director of Training and Advancement for the St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America for more than 12 years. Following his second retirement, he continued to volunteer his time to the Scouts, clearing trails and improving camps throughout the Council. For his distinguished volunteer efforts, Fred was awarded the Silver Beaver award, the highest and most prestigious volunteer award given by local councils.

Fred was a loyal Soldier, dedicated Scouter, devoted husband, and loving father. He is survived by his wife, Candace; his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Erica; his granddaughters, Aisling and Amelia; his brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Barb; and his niece and nephew, Katie and Andy.

Services: A Celebration of Life, open to all, will be held at 2 pm on the 6th of July, 2021 in the Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel, 9450 Olive Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63132. A private interment service with Full Military Honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the "Friends of Scouting of the St. Louis Area Council of the BSA," 4568 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63108; or https:\\stlbsa.org.