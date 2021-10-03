Menu
Fred Morris Elliott
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Elliott, Fred Morris

loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 30th.

He was born on October 6, 1942, in Paducah, Kentucky, the son of the late Cletus and Marie (nee Perdew) Elliott, and the younger brother of the late Louis Elliott.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Diana (nee Blackburn); along with three children, Brian (Joann) Elliott, Kevin (Lindsey) Elliott, Heather Lehan; and four grandchildren, Emerson, Luke and Quincy Lehan, and Avery Elliott.

The story of his life could be summed up with love. He loved helping others. He loved his Kentucky family, especially Fourth of July celebrations at the farm. He loved being at the beach. He loved to eat good food. He loved God. He loved people. He was a walking example of love in the world.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Cliff Cave Park (Riverside Shelter) on Friday, October 8th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

https://www.feed-my-people.org.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Cliff Cave Park (Riverside Shelter)
806 Cliff Cave Road, Saint Louis, MO
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your loss. Fred was always such a nice person. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cecelia Weitlauf McNeil
October 6, 2021
I am shocked and saddened to learn of Fred's death. Our cousin Lee texted me this morning with the sad news. Although I haven't seen him in 50+ years, I will miss Fred terribly. My condolences to Diana, Brian, Kevin, and Heather and families, and our mutual Paducah relatives. Much love, Fleeta
Fleeta Hubbs Hall
Other
October 5, 2021
Great friend and fellow worker, He was the first Monsanto member to greet me when I came to St. Louis in 1964. Bless him and his family.
Ronald Guerrant
October 5, 2021
