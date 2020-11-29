Menu
Fred J. Applegate
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1930
DIED
November 24, 2020

Applegate, Fred J.

passed into eternal life on November 24th, 2020 at Friendship Village in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was 90.

His greatest joy was his amazing wife and partner of 65 years Rose Mary (Bugg) Applegate. Family always came first and his survivors and those who will miss him dearly include his wife Rose Mary, his son David Applegate, daughter-in-law Martha (Webster) Applegate, three grandchildren Christopher (Kelli), Michelle and Bradley Applegate, and two great-grandchildren Kathleen and Hugh.

Services: A private service will be held, in respect to the safety and health of our family and friends, at Christ Prince of Peace on Tuesday, December 1st followed by a burial ceremony at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
Thinking of and praying for the Applegate family. I’m sure Fred is so very proud of his legacy. Peace be with you.
Pat and Meg Miller
Friend
November 29, 2020
We are thinking of Dave and ,his mother, Rose at this difficult time. It is clear that Fred’s good qualities have been passed down through the generations . May he Rest In Peace.
Dave and Beth Tentilucci
Friend
November 29, 2020