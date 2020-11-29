Applegate, Fred J.

passed into eternal life on November 24th, 2020 at Friendship Village in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was 90.

His greatest joy was his amazing wife and partner of 65 years Rose Mary (Bugg) Applegate. Family always came first and his survivors and those who will miss him dearly include his wife Rose Mary, his son David Applegate, daughter-in-law Martha (Webster) Applegate, three grandchildren Christopher (Kelli), Michelle and Bradley Applegate, and two great-grandchildren Kathleen and Hugh.

Services: A private service will be held, in respect to the safety and health of our family and friends, at Christ Prince of Peace on Tuesday, December 1st followed by a burial ceremony at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.