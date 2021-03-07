Kaul, Fred Zurn

age 80, of Shrewsbury, Missouri, died February 27, 2021. He was born January 26, 1941 to Robert Homer Kaul, Supreme Court Justice of Kansas, and Margaret Walton (Zurn) Kaul, his loving mother and a gifted artist.

Fred grew up in Wamego, Kansas. He graduated from Wamego High School, then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Math from the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was an enthusiastic Jayhawk fan, every year following his KU basketball team deep into the NCAA tournament and proudly sported his KU gear.

Fred married Karen Jo Jordan in 1962. Before graduation from KU, he was recruited by the IBM Corporation and began his career in Kansas City, Missouri. He and Karen had two children, Kendall Bryan Kaul in 1963 and Kristin Suzanne Kaul (Milliron) in 1966. The family moved to Webster Groves, Missouri in 1970. Fred and Karen later divorced.

Fred married Betty Jo Aufder Heide (Rain) on October 13, 1990. He was delighted to gain Kirk Jonathan and Heidi Jo as his loving bonus children. Fred and BJ enjoyed their first date at the St. Louis Symphony and continued as ticket holders for 30 years. They also spent many happy years traveling throughout the U.S. and world and enjoying their family.

Fred was a loving father and grandfather, interested and active in his children's and grandchildren's activities. He loved to include his family in his many interests, particularly skiing, and also golf, tennis, fly fishing and traveling. Fred continued to ski until he was 78. He was a Charter Member of The Helfenstein Lawn Chair Brigade in Webster Groves where Fred was instrumental in developing many of the classic lawn chair maneuvers regularly seen in the July 4th Webster Groves Parade.

Professionally, Fred enjoyed over 40 years with IBM as a Systems Engineer and Retail Systems Consultant to major clients internationally and in the United States.

Fred was an active member of the First Congregational Church (UCC) of Webster Groves for over 50 years. He served in many capacities, including church moderator.

Fred is survived by his wife BJ, son Kendall (Elizabeth), daughter Kris (Greg), bonus children Kirk (Lisa) and Heidi Rain, his seven grandchildren, Lucas, Kelsea, Helen, Grace, Sarah, Brendan and Brooke, and many cousins.

Services: A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a future date. Please consider memorial donations to Alzheimer's Research Foundation or Season's Hospice