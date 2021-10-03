He was a sweet wonderful relative and loved the Lord. Prayers for all the family members.
Gretchen Stewart
October 26, 2021
Fred may you Rest In Peace faithful servant of the Lord. I remember our good times together at SMAA church. My condolence to Patsy and the family.
Richard Kimbrough
Friend
October 11, 2021
Fred was a lifelong best friend of my father. He was a kind, caring, wonderful Christian man who blessed me through his friendship with Dad. God’s blessings to all of his family.
Scott Wallace
Friend
October 10, 2021
Fred and I called each other "cousin" because we are distantly related. More importantly, he was a mentor to me in the Brotherhood of St. Andrew and the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas. I'm deeply saddened to learn of his death. He was the epitome of what being a true gentleman is all about.
Jim Goodson
Friend
October 10, 2021
My deepest condolences to Patsy and family. Bill was very fond of Fred and enjoyed his company.
Luisa Bridges
October 10, 2021
His faith in Christ Jesus survived his mortal body, as will be the case for those of us who put their faith in Christ, as Fred did. His mature and clear understanding of Scripture shown time and again at the Monday morning Men's Bible story made out time that much richer. Thank you, Mr. Manget.
RODNEY BALLARD
Friend
October 8, 2021
Fred was a sweet man and I'm glad I had the opportunity to meet him on several occasions at Kathy and Rich's home. I know he will be deeply missed. My condolences to the entire family at this difficult time.
Mary Lou March
Friend
October 7, 2021
I did not know Fred except for serving him communion at Church of the Resurrection. However, to read about his life served only to support what I read in his face and body language as he escorted Patsy down the aisle on Sunday morning. It was an honor to have known him. Deacon Nancy Mccue
Nancy McCue
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
Fred was a wonderful friend and mentor. I know that he is at peace with his savor. May God bless Patsy and the family he was so devoted to.
Dick Clark
Friend
October 6, 2021
Ann and Gene Mason
Ann & Genr Mason
October 5, 2021
Fred and I had many wonderful times together at his daughter Kathy's house. He was such a warm and wonderful man! I really loved him, Hank
Hank Kauffman
October 3, 2021
Fred was the father of my dearest friend. He was one of the finest, most caring, most loving, most giving people I've ever known. He will be missed terribly by his family and friends. With sincere sympathy and love, Hank Kauffman
Hank Kauffman
Friend
October 1, 2021
My condolences to everyone in the extended Manget family. I know how hard it is to lose your family patriarch. He is at peace and will live on in each of you. Sending much love.
Sally Heckel
September 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.