Mertz, Fred B.

March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Nolene (Eberwein) Mertz. Dear father of Steven, Barbara and Brian and dear grandfather. Fred was a salesman for Lindberg Cadillac. Visitation is Tues. 9:00 to 10:30 am at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, where services will follow at 10:30.

Arrangement by Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.