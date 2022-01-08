Moore Jr., Fred William

Fred W. "Bill" Moore Jr., born 11-11-31, passed away peacefully at age 90, on 12-18-21. Longtime Webster Groves resident (WGHS 49). US Army 1951-1953. Survived by his wife Shirley (Parks) of 67 years. Brother to the late Thomas (Jane) Moore and Margaret (Wayne) Frisinger. Loving father to sons Keith (Barb) Moore, the late Kevin (Karin) Moore and daughter Karen (Jim) Certa. Dear Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, and friend to many.

Memorial service at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10:00AM, Friday, January 14th. Military honors to follow at 12:30PM, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Donations are requested to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Services: Memorial service Friday 1-14-22 at 10:00 AM. First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 West Lockwood, 63119 on Masks are required by the Church to attend.