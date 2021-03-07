Weems, Fred L.

Friday, March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lois L. Weems (nee Bounds); loving father of Cindy Retamozo and Mary Beth Dellamano; cherished grandfather of Steven (Mindy) Weems, Shanena (Tyler) Brooks, Malena (Andrew) Snyder, Austin, Anna, Bryce and Brianne Dellamano and great-grandfather of Kristopher, Evie Lou, Kinlie and Quinn; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., March 10, 10:00 a.m. Interment Polk Memorial Cemetery (Ellington, MO). Contributions to Polk Memorial Cemetery Fund appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.