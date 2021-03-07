Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred L. Weems
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Weems, Fred L.

Friday, March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lois L. Weems (nee Bounds); loving father of Cindy Retamozo and Mary Beth Dellamano; cherished grandfather of Steven (Mindy) Weems, Shanena (Tyler) Brooks, Malena (Andrew) Snyder, Austin, Anna, Bryce and Brianne Dellamano and great-grandfather of Kristopher, Evie Lou, Kinlie and Quinn; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., March 10, 10:00 a.m. Interment Polk Memorial Cemetery (Ellington, MO). Contributions to Polk Memorial Cemetery Fund appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
10
Service
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers for you I am so sorry for your great loss. Love you.
Gail Barley
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results