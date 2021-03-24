Menu
Freda June Decker
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Decker, Freda June

(nee Collins) passed away on March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of Kenneth Decker; loving mother of Susan (Brian) McDonald; cherished grandmother of Paige McDonald; dear sister of the late Doyle Collins and Ruth Voigt; a dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend.

Freda (June) was born on June 29, 1938 in Rolla, Mo. She grew up in Salem, Mo and graduated from Salem High School in 1956. She married Ken in 1956 and moved to St. Louis where they lived until her death. June retired from Sears after 35 years of service. She finished her career working for Mercy Hospital until 2018. June was a devout Christian and a charter member of South County Baptist Church. She loved spending time at her church and with friends and family. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. She possessed a sweet spirit and will be missed by all who knew her.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road., on Friday, March 26, 4-8 p.m. Funeral services at South County Baptist Church on Saturday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Salem, MO at 2:30 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
South County Baptist Church
MO
Mar
27
Interment
2:30p.m.
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Salem, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
June was a very kind and considerate person. She was a Christian lady who lead by example! We will miss her!
Kerry Gerland
Friend
March 27, 2021
