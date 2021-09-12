To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Freddie was my mother-in-law for 30 years. She was funny, honest, devoted, and loving. I am so grateful for her, and the beautiful family she and John created and nurtured. I will miss her terribly, and will always treasure that four generations of Douglass's could be together shortly before she passed. Freddie will live in our hearts forever. ♥
Mary Douglass
Family
September 10, 2021
In loving memory of my Aunt Freddie. We had many good times at 33 Holmes Ave in Covington. Scripture assures us you now have a new body!! 2Corinthians 5:1-5
Edwina Spangler
Family
September 7, 2021
Freddie was a wonderful and loving person and was blessed with a loving and supportive family. We are so sorry for your loss and know Freddie will be missed. We will keep Freddie and her family in our thoughts and prayers.