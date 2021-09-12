Menu
Freddie S. Douglass
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Douglass, Freddie S.

(nee Sherrod), 93, August 29, 2021. Private service at a later date by Schrader Funeral Home, Ballwin. For more info, see Schrader.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Freddie was my mother-in-law for 30 years. She was funny, honest, devoted, and loving. I am so grateful for her, and the beautiful family she and John created and nurtured. I will miss her terribly, and will always treasure that four generations of Douglass's could be together shortly before she passed. Freddie will live in our hearts forever. ♥
Mary Douglass
Family
September 10, 2021
In loving memory of my Aunt Freddie. We had many good times at 33 Holmes Ave in Covington. Scripture assures us you now have a new body!! 2Corinthians 5:1-5
Edwina Spangler
Family
September 7, 2021
Freddie was a wonderful and loving person and was blessed with a loving and supportive family. We are so sorry for your loss and know Freddie will be missed. We will keep Freddie and her family in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Becky Stokes
Family
September 5, 2021
