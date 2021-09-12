Freddie was my mother-in-law for 30 years. She was funny, honest, devoted, and loving. I am so grateful for her, and the beautiful family she and John created and nurtured. I will miss her terribly, and will always treasure that four generations of Douglass's could be together shortly before she passed. Freddie will live in our hearts forever. ♥

Mary Douglass Family September 10, 2021