Boschert, Frederick David

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of R. Sieglinde Hartmann Boschert; devoted father of David (Laura) Boschert and Laura Bentzinger; loving grandfather of Marie (Joseph) Liggett, Nicholas Boschert, Hanna (Matthew) Miller, Frederick Cummings, and Zachery (Amanda Rose) Cummings; treasured great-grandfather Brixton Liggett, Maddix Liggett, Noah Cummings, Stella Cummings, Ryder Cummings; dear brother of Virginia (the late Paul) Howe, Mel (Millie) Boschert, Kathleen (Bill) Moschel and Ronald (Cindy) Boschert; brother-in-law of George Hartmann and Kenneth Wilson. Frederick is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Frederick is also preceded in death by 1st wife Lois Ann Boschert; two sisters Rose (the late Dean) Smysor and Marjorie Wilson; and brother-in-law Sturmi Hartmann.

Frederick proudly and honorably served in the United States Army. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, a council member of St. Peter Church, and he was on the board of directors, he was a member Academy of the Sacred Heart. Frederick was also involved in various Catholic organizations in St. Charles County. He enjoyed traveling, outdoor activities, gourmet cooking, and was very proud of the St. Charles community. Frederick was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Frederick's name to Academy of the Sacred Heart and St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Charles.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Baue St. Charles, 620 Jefferson Street. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit Baue.com for more information.