Switzer, Capt. Frederick Michael, JAGC USNR-R

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly from a pulmonary embolism, Tues., Oct.27, 2020. First child of the late Frederick M. Switzer Jr. and Viola Bardenheier Switzer; dear brother of Harriet K. Switzer (David Cronin), Charles L. Switzer (Linda), George W. Switzer (Marlene), Thomas A. Switzer (Linda), Ann Cosentino (Nagan), brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Fred graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School, RI, the University of Notre Dame, and received his JD and Master of Tax Law from Washington University, St. Louis. Fred had extensive experience in litigation before multi-state federal and state courts, and had cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. He represented clients ranging from small privately-owned business to Fortune 500 companies. In retirement, Fred acted as a Mediator and Arbitrator for FINRA. Fred loved the Navy and spent four years on Active Duty and 20 years in the Reserves. As a sworn bachelor Fred enjoyed motorcycles, sports car racing, skiing, built a glider, sailing, horseback riding, hunting in Alaska, photography, hiking, and scuba diving with sharks while stationed on Midway Island. He had many unusual pets which included a baby squirrel, carrier pigeons, an alligator, and white mice. One of his adventures was a visit to Peru and a trip down the Amazon with Fr. Timothy Horner OSB, one of the three founding monks at the Saint Louis Priory School. In 1967 Fred met Suzanne Reichardt, the love of his life, and at age 37 they married. Fred and Suzanne were married for 50 years. Fred was a man with a quiet strength and a golden heart who loved God and Country.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held Thurs., Nov. 5 at St. Anselm at The Abbey, 530 S. Mason Rd. at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Louis Priory School appreciated.

