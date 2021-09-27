Menu
Frederick Otto Uhle
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Uhle, Frederick Otto

Passed away at his home in Chesterfield, MO, on September 23, 2021 at the age of 86, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Uhle Sr. And Eileen (Kelly) Uhle. Loving and devoted husband to Maureen (née O'Neill), father to Frederick III (Barbara), Janice (Naumann) (Robert), Daniel (Jennifer), and Gretchen (Willis)(Ryan); Grandfather to Tom, Beth, Michael, Claire (deceased), Allison, Marie, Nick, Sarah, RJ, John, Peter, David, Maura, Amy, and Teddy, great-grandfather to Noah.

Fred worked in the electrical business all of his life, starting in 1953 as a sign-erector/electrician and advancing all the way to Senior Vice President of Sachs Electric. He later started his own electrical contracting company, Apple Electric, which later transitioned into Nutech, Inc. Fred was a long-time member of IBEW.

Fred was an avid golf enthusiast, playing on courses around the world. He enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals and rarely missed watching a game. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and taking trips with his wife, Maureen, the love of his life.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30th, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., with memorial service at 7 p.m., at St. Louis Cremation, 2135 Chouteau Ave.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m.
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
30
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So long, my Friend! See you on the flip side.
Al Niewoehner
Friend
September 28, 2021
Sending, love prayers and condolences to your family.
Jennifer O'Neill Hagan
September 28, 2021
Love..Von McBride and family
September 28, 2021
