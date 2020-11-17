Menu
Frieda M. Belmar

Belmar, Frieda M.

(nee Darden), passed away on November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Belmar; loving mother of James A. Belmar (Theresa), Ann M. Avery (John) and Katherine K. Gulley (Christopher); beloved grandmother to Jay (Tina), Christina (Mitch), Ryan (Shauna), Jennifer (Aaron), Kyle, Lauren, Julie and Kristen and GiGi to Mitchell, A.J., Derrick and Maya, our dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, November 19, 10 a.m. until time of service at

12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
19
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
