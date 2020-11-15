Oliver, G. Charles, M.D., F.A.C.C.

George Charles Oliver, Jr. was born in Gainesville, Florida on September 30, 1931. His parents were George Charles Oliver and Louise Vivian Jackson. He was raised in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Andrew Jackson High School where he was Florida state champion for the 440-yard dash. After high school he attended Harvard University, graduating in three years with honors, and continued on to Harvard Medical School. Medical School was followed by three years post graduate training at Stanford University. He then spent two years as a Captain in the United States Air Force. Subsequent to that service he was awarded an NIH research grant and spent two years doing cardiovascular disease research at Guy's Hospital in London, England. At the end of his stay abroad he took a position with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri where he attained full professorship. Not only was he a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, he was Governor of the Missouri Chapter. For several years he was Chief of the Cardiology Department at Jewish Hospital. Then his career path took a turn. He built a successful cardiac practice until he finally retired from his practice at the age of 78. But he couldn't stay inactive long. He spent several years serving as a cardiac research consultant for Social Security Judges nationwide. Upon request he reviewed cases specializing in matters dealing with disability payments denied. He continued with this work until the encroaching devastation of dementia took hold and he had to go into care. He passed away at 2:55 a.m. on November 5, 2020 having lived an exemplary life of service to, and great care for, all of his patients. One of his very favorite pastimes was fishing for snook on Sanibel Island, Florida. He has been greatly missed by his loving wife of many years and many close and dear friends who have been with us to the very end. There will be a private cremation.