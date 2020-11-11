Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
G. Wayne Thomas

Thomas, G. Wayne

asleep in Jesus, Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Loving husband of Dottie Thomas (nee Krekeler). Beloved father of Jerry Thomas and Debra (John) Niewoehner. Grandfather of Alexandra, Parker and McKenna Thomas; Maureen (Rob) Fletcher, Madeline Lewis, Lily Lewis and Thomas Stump. Brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 632 East Highway N, Wentzville, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Visitation at church 10 a.m. until time of service. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
632 East Highway N, Wentzville, Missouri
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
632 East Highway N, Wentzville, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.