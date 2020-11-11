Thomas, G. Wayne

asleep in Jesus, Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Loving husband of Dottie Thomas (nee Krekeler). Beloved father of Jerry Thomas and Debra (John) Niewoehner. Grandfather of Alexandra, Parker and McKenna Thomas; Maureen (Rob) Fletcher, Madeline Lewis, Lily Lewis and Thomas Stump. Brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 632 East Highway N, Wentzville, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Visitation at church 10 a.m. until time of service. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.