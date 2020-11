Barron, Galann "Butch"

Monday, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Grace Barron (nee Taylor); loving father of Matthew, Christopher (Teresa) and the late Mark Barron; dearest grandfather of Mickelle (Jessica) Barron; great-grandfather of Izzy; our dear relative and friend.

Services: Departing Kutis City Chapel Monday, November 16, 12:30 p.m. for interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.