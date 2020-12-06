Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary A. Natoli
1954 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1954
DIED
November 23, 2020

Natoli, Gary A.

66, passed away on November 23, 2020. Loving husband of forty-two years, of Colleen Natoli (nee Kelly); beloved father of Melissa and Daniel Natoli; dearest brother of Dorothy (Dennis) Bednarski, Sharon (Joe) Keiser, Laurie (Ken) Hall and Michael Natoli; dear brother-in-law of Cathleen Kelly (Terry) Cronin. Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Elaine, and parents, Lorraine and Albert Natoli. He was a fun and loving uncle, cousin and friend to many. Gary will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He retired after a successful and proud 38 years from Sears, Roebuck and Company as a HVAC Technician. As a devout fishermen and outdoorsman, he found great peace in the beauty and stillness of nature and wildlife; and will continue to do so eternally.

Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd. at Holloway, Ballwin, on Thursday, December 17, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

NOTE: Due to current gathering restrictions, a maximum of 25 people are allowed in the visitation room at a time and in attendance for the service in our chapel. Face masks required and social distancing guidelines apply.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Dec
17
Service
7:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Dear Natoli Family,
I worked with Gary many years ago, and I cannot say enough kind words to match his life. Gary was so funny and thoughtful, a wonderful human being. I am very sorry for your loss.
Joan Pezzani
Joan Pezzani
Coworker
December 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Scott Blattel
December 3, 2020