Natoli, Gary A.

66, passed away on November 23, 2020. Loving husband of forty-two years, of Colleen Natoli (nee Kelly); beloved father of Melissa and Daniel Natoli; dearest brother of Dorothy (Dennis) Bednarski, Sharon (Joe) Keiser, Laurie (Ken) Hall and Michael Natoli; dear brother-in-law of Cathleen Kelly (Terry) Cronin. Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Elaine, and parents, Lorraine and Albert Natoli. He was a fun and loving uncle, cousin and friend to many. Gary will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He retired after a successful and proud 38 years from Sears, Roebuck and Company as a HVAC Technician. As a devout fishermen and outdoorsman, he found great peace in the beauty and stillness of nature and wildlife; and will continue to do so eternally.

Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd. at Holloway, Ballwin, on Thursday, December 17, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

NOTE: Due to current gathering restrictions, a maximum of 25 people are allowed in the visitation room at a time and in attendance for the service in our chapel. Face masks required and social distancing guidelines apply.