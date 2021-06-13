Hogan, Rev. Gary, C.R.

Fr. Gary Hogan, C.R. died on June 10th, 2021, at the age of 64. The son of Herbert and Elizabeth Hogan, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his aunt, Pearl and cousin, Fran Mitchell. He entered the Congregation of the Resurrection with First vows on May 26, 1979 and was ordained a Roman Catholic priest on May 17, 1986. He worked in the Archdiocese of Chicago at Gordon Tech High School and St. Hedwig Parish. In the Archdiocese of St. Louis he was the Director of Formation at Resurrection Seminary and Vocation Director. He assisted at Christ the King Parish in University, Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Clayton and the Catholic Student Center at Washington university. In the Diocese of Belleville, he assisted at Immaculate Conception Parish in Columbia, IL.

Services: A reception of the body and wake service will be held on Tuesday, June 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 411 Palmer Rd, Columbia, IL. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated following the viewing at 6:00 p.m.

A live stream of the service will be available on the ICC Church's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Qrck7-IpPOOcA9UQ2qRqQ

In lieu of flowers, you are asked to make a donation to Resurrection Seminary in memory of Fr. Gary Hogan, 4252 West Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO.

For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.