Cox, Gary L.

Gary was born January 24, 1949 in Alton, IL and died April 24, 2021 in St. Louis, MO at the age of 72. After a long career with the National Personnel Records Center and Union Pacific Railroad, he enjoyed a retirement filled with friends, sunshine, and Cardinals baseball. He is survived by his wife, Jane Cox (nee Green) of St. Louis, MO, his sons Ben (Meghan) and Alex (Koriann) Cox of his late wife Peggy Cox, and his grandson Simon Cox. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.

Services: On Sunday, July 18, Gary's friends and family will toast his memory from 3 - 7 p.m. at Tilles Park on Litzsinger Road at the Windegger Shelter.