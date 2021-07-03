Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary L. Cox
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Cox, Gary L.

Gary was born January 24, 1949 in Alton, IL and died April 24, 2021 in St. Louis, MO at the age of 72. After a long career with the National Personnel Records Center and Union Pacific Railroad, he enjoyed a retirement filled with friends, sunshine, and Cardinals baseball. He is survived by his wife, Jane Cox (nee Green) of St. Louis, MO, his sons Ben (Meghan) and Alex (Koriann) Cox of his late wife Peggy Cox, and his grandson Simon Cox. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.

Services: On Sunday, July 18, Gary's friends and family will toast his memory from 3 - 7 p.m. at Tilles Park on Litzsinger Road at the Windegger Shelter.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
18
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tilles Park
Litzsinger Road at the Windegger Shelter, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.