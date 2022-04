Gnuse, Gary Louis

Asleep in Jesus Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Beloved husband for 50 years of Sandra Gnuse (nee Heitzmann); loving father of Bryan (Carolyn) Gnuse and Jennifer (Bill) Riggs; dear grandfather of Danielle, Jason and Matthew Gnuse, Jacob, Evan and Allison Riggs; dear brother of Karen (Mike) Bahr; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services will be held. Memorials to the Epilepsy Foundation appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.