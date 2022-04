Johnson, Gary Carl

June 24, 1944 - June 1, 2021. Memorial Service will be held July 9, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at the First Evangelical Free Church, 820 North 30th Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904. To see Gary's full story and to leave a message of condolence, please visit his Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website: tsfs.co