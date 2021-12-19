Menu
Gary T. Kasselmann
Kasselmann, Gary T.

passed away at the age of 62 on December 7, 2021. Cherished son of the late Richard and Shirley Kasselmann; loving brother of Steven (Deborah) Kasselmann; dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Memorial donations to be made to NAMI or Backstoppers.

Services: Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles). Visitation to be held Monday, December 20, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Dardenne Prairie at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery (St. Louis).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
