Maher, Gary

67, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Monday, October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Maher (nee Sweeney) for 45 years. Loving father of Meghan Maher and Colleen (Martin) Ewell; cherished grandfather and best friend of Emma Ewell; dear brother of Janice (George) Bathe, Patrice (Richard) Unger, Gregory (Laura) Maher, and Timothy (Donna) Maher; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., will be reserved for our immunocompromised and at risk family and friends; 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. will be for the public, at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 4900 Ringer Rd., (St. Louis). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Backstoppers. Masks will be required for visitation and Mass, and social distancing will be practiced.