Lewis, Gary Wayne

passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of the late Cindy (nee Benne) Lewis; loving dad of Ellen Lewis, Allison Lewis, and Lori Lewis; dearest grandpa of Addison, Rylee, Hunter and Everett; dear brother of David (Robin) Lewis, Debbie Lewis, Ronald (the late Carol) Lewis, Patti (Steve) Rowland, Linda Lewis, and Michael (Agnes) Lewis; dear brother-in-law of the late Harry (Lynn) Benne; our dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: A visitation for Gary will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. for those that are immunocompromised and from 4-7 p.m. for all others at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (Cottleville). Funeral service 10 am, Saturday, November 28 also at Hutchens-Stygar. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery (Florissant). Memorial contributions in Gary's name are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.