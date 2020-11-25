Menu
Gary Wayne Lewis

Lewis, Gary Wayne

passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of the late Cindy (nee Benne) Lewis; loving dad of Ellen Lewis, Allison Lewis, and Lori Lewis; dearest grandpa of Addison, Rylee, Hunter and Everett; dear brother of David (Robin) Lewis, Debbie Lewis, Ronald (the late Carol) Lewis, Patti (Steve) Rowland, Linda Lewis, and Michael (Agnes) Lewis; dear brother-in-law of the late Harry (Lynn) Benne; our dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: A visitation for Gary will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. for those that are immunocompromised and from 4-7 p.m. for all others at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (Cottleville). Funeral service 10 am, Saturday, November 28 also at Hutchens-Stygar. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery (Florissant). Memorial contributions in Gary's name are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
