McLean, Gayle Gundlach "Gigi"

Was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend during her 86 years of life. She passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022, while watching her beloved Illini basketball team in the first round of March Madness, holding hands with her devoted husband of 64 years, Don McLean.

Gayle will be remembered for her fun-loving, dynamic personality. She faced her 12 year bout with sarcoma cancer with her characteristic grit and proved to all the fighter she was.

Gayle was born on February 8, 1936 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Mo, to Norm and Maxine Gundlach of Belleville, Il. She was a graduate of Belleville Township High School and University of Illinois in Champaign, where she earned her B.S. in Business and was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and remained so for her lifetime. Gayle married her high school sweetheart, Don McLean, in 1957 and together had three children Marcia, Mark, and Laurie. In the first decade of marriage Don's work took them to Honolulu, HI, Seattle, WA, Louisville, KY, and finally landed them in St. Louis, MO. They shared their time between St. Louis and Bonita Springs, FL for the past 26 years.

Gayle was a natural athlete and enjoyed many years of playing tennis and golf with family and friends. She was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and her alma mater, U of I, basketball and football teams. She was a star real estate sales agent with the Ira E. Berry Company for 40 years. She was also an enthusiastic Bridge player, earning the title of Gold Life Master. Very few things in life could interfere with her daily bridge games, including COVID-19, during which she simply moved to on-line games from the comfort of her couch. The family recently learned that during her final stay in the hospital Gayle made the attending nurse wait until she finished her game before letting her check her vitals.

Gayle is survived by her husband Don McLean, brother Frank Gundlach of St. Louis and Bonita Springs, FL, daughter, Marcia McLean of Minneapolis, MN, son Mark (Lally) McLean of St. Louis, and daughter Laurie (Jeff) Chenoweth of Washington, DC. She is survived by five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Services: There will be a visitation at Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood, MO, Saturday, April 2 from 3-5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Siteman Cancer Center (www.siteman.wustl.edu).