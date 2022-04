Havelka, Gene

of St Louis, Missouri, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at the age of 86. He leaves wife of 63 years Shirley (Krause), daughter Stacy and son Brian.

Services: A memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life from 7-9 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021 at West County Seventh-day Adventist Church, 16800 Baxter Rd., Chesterfield, 63005. https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/gene-havelka/