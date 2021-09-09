Gene was my brother, literally from a different mother. He moved to Kansas City and finished Bisop Ward High School his senior year. In only one year he made friends who would cherish his company and his friendship for life. His smile and laughter were a treasure for anyone lucky enough to spend time with him. He was not just my brother, but was a brother to John Pat and David Biscanin also. He was the 4th Biscanin brother. My heart aches for your leaving Earth, but your mom and all of your ancestors who have preceeded you in death will welcome your arrival in Heaven, as will Uncle Johnny and aunt Margaret. I love you still Gene.

BRUCE BISCANIN Brother September 11, 2021