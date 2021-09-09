Dear Beth, I'm so sorry to hear of Gene's passing. Gene was the absolute best and when he met you he was even better. Good thoughts and prayers will always be with you and your family.
Joe Bertels
Friend
September 19, 2021
My Sincere condolences to Beth and the Huskey Family. Gene always brightened a person's day and will be missed. Friend of mine, Friend of all! Rest in Peace Gene
Ed "Mel" Allen
Ed Allen
Friend
September 18, 2021
Tom and I have so many wonderful memories spending time with Beth and Gene. He will be sorely missed. Beth, Andrew, and Emily are in our thoughts and prayers.
Susie DePriest
Friend
September 17, 2021
Beth and family, I am so sorry to hear about Gene. I know how difficult it is to go on without your spouse but Beth you are very strong person. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family everyday
Debra Dinovi
Coworker
September 12, 2021
Beth and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. My heart aches for Beth. Thank you Beth for sharing so many funny stories about your husband "Huskey", during the time that I worked with you at Quest. My God keep you lifted up at this time.
Darlene Watson
Coworker
September 12, 2021
Gene was my brother, literally from a different mother. He moved to Kansas City and finished Bisop Ward High School his senior year. In only one year he made friends who would cherish his company and his friendship for life. His smile and laughter were a treasure for anyone lucky enough to spend time with him. He was not just my brother, but was a brother to John Pat and David Biscanin also. He was the 4th Biscanin brother. My heart aches for your leaving Earth, but your mom and all of your ancestors who have preceeded you in death will welcome your arrival in Heaven, as will Uncle Johnny and aunt Margaret. I love you still Gene.
BRUCE BISCANIN
Brother
September 11, 2021
One of my earliest memories involves Uncle Gene. We were visiting my grandparents and spending countless hours playing in their pool. This fun person who my brother and I started calling Uncle Bezusky (much to my grandpa's dismay we later learned) would grab us by our feet while we were in our inner tubes and spin us around in circles, over and over again, he was awesome! I became a fan of the Dallas Cowboys back then just because Uncle Gene liked them and my grandpa didn't. He was always kind, always had a smile and a laugh for us and I will miss him.
Christine Rubin (Murphy)
Family
September 11, 2021
Beth and Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. May your many happy memories carry you through this difficult time, memories are the legacy of your love. We will always remember with great joy the times we spent together at family gatherings.
Jerry and Nancy Quinn
September 11, 2021
Gene was always one of the happiest guys I knew in high school. He always had a great smile and treated all with respect and support. He is at peace. My prayers are with all.
Steve Kalcic
Classmate
September 10, 2021
Gene was a friend and High School classmate. He had great sense of honor with an infectious smile. He and his family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Leo Chop
Classmate
September 10, 2021
Gene a fellow was a great guy with a good sense of humor and infectious smile
Gene a High School mate and friend. A Great guy with a sense of humor that was precious for all of us. He will be missed. Prayers to all of you.