Jones Jr., Gene A.

59, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah L. Hoeferlin-Jones; loving father of Vesta Marie Jones and Joseph Harold (Markie Travis) Hoeferlin; cherished grandpa of Bryson, Reagan Gene, Zane, Daylon, Tanisha, and Jeryn; dear brother of George Jones, Gloria (the late Donald) Barrett and the late Thomas Feldt; dear brother-in-law to Denise (Matt) Graham; dear uncle of Christie (Justin) Guin, Katlind Graham, Jordin Graham, Lauren (Jeff) Spalding and Chad Cole; the loving son of the late Gene A. and Gloria Jeanne (nee Fullerton) Jones, Sr.

Mr. Jones possessed a Bachelors degree in education from Lock Haven University, which he then went on to serve nearly 15 years in the U.S. Army, as an instructor and staff sergeant. Gene was an engineer with EADS Defense Co and spent approximately the last 13 years with Boeing Defense Company, both in St. Louis. He was a member of Harvester Christian Church in St. Peters.

Services were held in September 2020.

