Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gene Smith
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel - Santa Cruz
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA

Smith, Gene

January 13, 1936 - September 16, 2021.

Rollin Eugene Smith passed away peacefully in his Santa Cruz, California home with his loving partner of 42 years by his side. He was born in St. Louis, graduated from Washington University where he studied art, and lived in the Central West End neighborhood in his 20s and 30s. He was a founding partner and Head Chef of the renowned Duff's Restaurant on Euclid Ave, where his art spirit was in everything he made.

Gene owned property in the country near the rural town of Black Missouri with several friends and lived with them communally in the 1970s. He was the private chef for the Pulitzer family, who appreciated his food so much that they gave him their very own Pulitzer Prize in cooking. He launched "Dinner at Eight", a catering business serving Central West End clientele until he moved to Santa Cruz in 1977 to be the office manager of KFAT, a humorous, alternative radio station. He cooked at several Santa Cruz restaurants and was the assistant to two University of California Santa Cruz Vice Chancellors before returning to the catering business, delighting Santa Cruzans with his formal but easy-going dinners. His artistic talent was visible in his cooking, in his paintings, in his floral arrangements and in his approach to life. Gene was known not only for his impeccable taste but also for his sweet, kind and gentle manner.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nina Wood Smith and John Alfred Smith, his brother Ted Smith and his son Timothy Carlson Smith. He leaves his life partner Alan Savat, his sister Mary Duba of St. Louis, eight nieces and nephews, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Services: A celebration of his life will be held at a future date to be announced. Donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or a charity of your choice.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel - Santa Cruz
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Alan, I know how hard it is to lose a life partner and friend and you are in my thoughts. I send my hugs to you and Gene´s family. May his memory be a blessing.
Reisa Freehling
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results