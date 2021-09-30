Menu
Gene George Walsh

Walsh, Gene George

75, passed Friday September 17, 2021. He will be missed by all those that knew and loved him. Gene leaves his siblings, Mary Halfmann (Frank) of Arnold, MO, Patrick Walsh (Sharon) of Fenton, MO and Don Walsh (Rosie) of Webster Groves, MO; girlfriend: Barbara McCanless of Leasburg, MO; family and friends.

Gene attended school in Kirkwood, MO and served in Vietnam 25th Infantry, retiring from Rockwood School District.

Services: Inurnment services with honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. October 1, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Inurnment
12:30p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gene will be missed. He was a bright Soul with an adventurous spirit. Our hearts go out to Barbara and his family.
Sheila and Ernie
September 30, 2021
