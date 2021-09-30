Walsh, Gene George

75, passed Friday September 17, 2021. He will be missed by all those that knew and loved him. Gene leaves his siblings, Mary Halfmann (Frank) of Arnold, MO, Patrick Walsh (Sharon) of Fenton, MO and Don Walsh (Rosie) of Webster Groves, MO; girlfriend: Barbara McCanless of Leasburg, MO; family and friends.

Gene attended school in Kirkwood, MO and served in Vietnam 25th Infantry, retiring from Rockwood School District.

Services: Inurnment services with honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. October 1, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

